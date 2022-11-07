The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC raised its position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lion Electric by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 600,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 22.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $3.18 on Monday. The Lion Electric Company has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $604.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. The business had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Lion Electric Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

