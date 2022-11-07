Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
TTNP opened at $0.96 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.
Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
