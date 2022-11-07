Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$111.00 at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$107.00 to C$111.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$120.56.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

TIH stock opened at C$104.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.74. The stock has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$93.25 and a twelve month high of C$124.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09.

Toromont Industries Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.29, for a total transaction of C$418,431.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$275,735.30. In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.29, for a total value of C$418,431.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$275,735.30. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total transaction of C$32,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,229 shares in the company, valued at C$20,957,617.34. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,169,304.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.