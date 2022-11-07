TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Position Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 192,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 161,404 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $57.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TTE. HSBC increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.49.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

