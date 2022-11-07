TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Position Decreased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co grew its position in TotalEnergies by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $57.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.49.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

