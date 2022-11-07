Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.55.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TOU opened at C$81.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$38.10 and a 1 year high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 10.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.80, for a total value of C$275,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,555,268.20. In related news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.80, for a total value of C$275,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,555,268.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.59 per share, with a total value of C$347,955.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,859,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,574,450.63.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.