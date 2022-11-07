TPG (TPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect TPG to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.62 million. On average, analysts expect TPG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPG stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TPG has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TPG in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TPG to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TPG in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TPG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

