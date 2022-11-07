Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after buying an additional 2,159,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,269,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 563.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.44.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $166.74 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.