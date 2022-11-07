TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $16.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,416.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TAC opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.97. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.