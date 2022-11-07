TransAlta (TAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.36). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. TransAlta’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TransAlta Stock Performance
TransAlta stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
