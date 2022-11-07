Tricon Residential (TCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Tricon Residential to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.88. The company had revenue of C$198.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$193.91 million.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TSE TCN opened at C$10.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.02. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tricon Residential

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

In other news, Director David Berman purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$379,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 855,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,838,250.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.64.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.