Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $53.79 on Thursday. Trimble has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $828,369 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 629,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 31,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after buying an additional 39,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

