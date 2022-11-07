Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,840 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Tripadvisor stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -103.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.