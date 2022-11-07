Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.57.

TSE:TSU opened at C$43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.81. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

