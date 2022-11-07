trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.10.

trivago Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.24 on Thursday. trivago has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

trivago Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 77.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 393,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Featured Stories

