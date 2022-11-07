True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$6.05 on Friday. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$5.48 and a one year high of C$7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 81.37%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

