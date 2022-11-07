True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at CIBC

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock opened at C$6.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.29. The firm has a market cap of C$543.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.48 and a 1 year high of C$7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.37%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

