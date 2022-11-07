Truist Financial Cuts Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target to $9.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $6.84 on Friday. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $236.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,423,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 538,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 66,762 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

