Truist Financial Raises Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target to $82.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Belden stock opened at $74.76 on Thursday. Belden has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Belden’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 753,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,288,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after acquiring an additional 233,574 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $12,138,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,440,000 after acquiring an additional 183,829 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $7,424,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

