Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMK shares. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Trading Up 2.7 %

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $37.18 on Monday. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.