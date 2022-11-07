Tuya (TUYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Tuya to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tuya had a negative net margin of 67.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tuya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TUYA stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Tuya has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.02.
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
