UBS Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €21.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.40) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Barclays set a €27.50 ($27.50) price target on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.00) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price target on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €20.28 ($20.28) on Friday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.22) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($32.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.31 and a 200-day moving average of €22.49.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

