UBS Group Cuts OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target to €58.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €60.00 ($60.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($53.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($53.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.38.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

