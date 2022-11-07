UBS Group Raises American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $151.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group to $151.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.33.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day moving average is $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 113,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 39.3% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 30.1% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

