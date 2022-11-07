UBS Group Reiterates “€575.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

UBS Group set a €575.00 ($575.00) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($650.00) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($610.00) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($690.00) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($735.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($520.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

KER opened at €503.40 ($503.40) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €480.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €498.71. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($417.40).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

