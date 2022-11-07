UBS Group Trims Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Target Price to CHF 555

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from CHF 570 to CHF 555 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Geberit Price Performance

GBERY stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. Geberit has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

