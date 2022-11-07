Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of UDMY opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.44. Udemy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

In other news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,488.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $25,132.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,488.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $58,632.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,219,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,058,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,387 shares of company stock worth $168,641. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Udemy by 70.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

