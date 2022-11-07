Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
UDMY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.13.
Udemy Price Performance
Shares of UDMY opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.44. Udemy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $32.62.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Udemy by 70.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
