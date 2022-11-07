Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $108.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Shares of RARE opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

