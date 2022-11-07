Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.86.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $88.22.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,727.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 178,744 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 347,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 145,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
