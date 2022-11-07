Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Price Performance
ULBI opened at $4.65 on Friday. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ultralife
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.