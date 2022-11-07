Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

ULBI opened at $4.65 on Friday. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ultralife by 1.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

