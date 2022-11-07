United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

