United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,118,800.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $264.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $270.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after buying an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

