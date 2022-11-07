United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,542,480.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $1,542,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,940.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $264.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $270.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
