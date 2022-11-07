United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,542,480.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $1,542,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,940.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $264.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $270.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after acquiring an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

