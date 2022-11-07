United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.75.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $264.69 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $270.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,760 shares of company stock worth $8,715,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

