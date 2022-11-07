United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UTHR. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $264.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average is $218.19. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $270.44.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,760 shares of company stock worth $8,715,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after acquiring an additional 431,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 179,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 594.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after acquiring an additional 125,910 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

