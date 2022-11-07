Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $65.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.77. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 26.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 58.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

