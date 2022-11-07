Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.