V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. V.F. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.19%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,177 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,806,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

