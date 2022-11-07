Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Position Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.11 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

