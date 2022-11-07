Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VNQ stock opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

