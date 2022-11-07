Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $31,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 304.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 64,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $166.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $323.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

