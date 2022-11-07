Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.57.

VCYT stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.28. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

