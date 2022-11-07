Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.57.
Veracyte Stock Up 0.6 %
VCYT stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.28. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veracyte (VCYT)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.