Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at SVB Leerink

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.57.
Veracyte Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.28. Veracyte has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $52.39.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
