Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at SVB Leerink

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.57.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.28. Veracyte has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $52.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Veracyte by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Veracyte by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

