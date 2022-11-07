Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives $92.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

OEZVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verbund from €77.50 ($77.50) to €73.00 ($73.00) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.