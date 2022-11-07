Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $32,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $166.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.15.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

