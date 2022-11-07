Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $166.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.77 and its 200 day moving average is $181.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 90,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

