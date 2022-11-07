Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $31.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. Veritex has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 750.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after acquiring an additional 616,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veritex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,679,000 after acquiring an additional 428,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,602,000 after acquiring an additional 328,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,365,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,448,000 after acquiring an additional 178,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

