Veritone (VERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Veritone has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.72 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 40.29% and a negative return on equity of 72.47%. On average, analysts expect Veritone to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VERI opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.92. Veritone has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,763.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,763.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 15,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $107,631.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,645.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 55,787 shares of company stock valued at $386,235 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 87,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veritone by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 96,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Veritone by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Veritone by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

