Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,057 shares of company stock worth $14,587,135. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $308.82 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $179.96 and a 1 year high of $318.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.86. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

