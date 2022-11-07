Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Receives $21.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

VIGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $7,882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

